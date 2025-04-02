'Support war against drug menace': Kejriwal appeals to Punjab youth

Ludhiana: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday called upon the youth of Punjab to "support the war against the drug menace" until the state is free of drugs.

Addressing a gathering here before flagging off an awareness march against drugs, the former chief minister of Delhi said that the youth has a huge role to play in wiping out the drug menace from the state.

If not wiped out, then it will transform into a major evil, resulting in damage to the state and its generations, he emphasised.

"The future of Punjab lies in your hands. Among you are Punjab's future chief ministers, ministers, MLAs, and successful entrepreneurs. You are the ones who will build a new Punjab," he said while making an emotional appeal to the youth.

The AAP chief alleged that the previous governments in the state had "patronised drug cartels" for illegal money, thereby ruining generations.

Those leaders will be punished for their misdeeds, he said.

Announcing that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs, he said, in the last 30 days, "huge palaces" built from drug money have been demolished, and the smugglers will be put behind bars.

He also said the state government is actively setting up de-addiction centres to help those struggling with addiction and appealed to the youth that if any friend or family member is taking drugs, then it should be reported to authorities for timely prevention.

"Your identity will be kept confidential," Kejriwal added.

The AAP chief also announced major initiatives to create an environment for youth development.

"Every village and locality will have well-equipped sports grounds and facilities to encourage youth participation in sports instead of drugs. Cultural activities will also be promoted," he said.