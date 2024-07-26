Sunita Kejriwal to embark on two-day election campaign in Haryana for AAP from Jul 27

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for AAP in Ambala, Bhiwani and Rohtak during a two-day Haryana tour, the party announced on Friday. Assembly elections in Haryana are due later this year. Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, is currently in judicial custody in connection with an excise policy-linked case. "Sunita Kejriwal will begin a two-day tour of the state on Saturday. She will visit Ambala, Bhiwani and Rohtak," the party said.

Last week, Sunita Kejriwal announced the 'Kejriwal ki Guarantee' during a programme in Haryana's Panchkula. She was an active campaigner for AAP candidates in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat during the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier this month, AAP announced its intention to contest all 90 seats in the Haryana assembly elections. Haryana is currently governed by the BJP. The Kejriwal-led party is yet to open its account in the House. In the Lok Sabha elections, which AAP contested in an alliance with the Congress in Haryana, its state unit chief Sushil Gupta was defeated by the BJP's Naveen Jindal in the Kurukshetra seat.