Stubble burning: Red alert sounded in Punjab

In order to ensure compliance of the directions of the Supreme Court orders to put a stop to stubble burning, Special Director General of Police (Spl DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla on Wednesday said that a red alert has been sounded in all the districts and legal action will be initiated if anyone found burning stubble.

He said that CPs/SSPs have been directed to engage farmers, citizens and various stakeholders to sensitise them about ill effects of stubble burning.