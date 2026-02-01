South Korean delegation meets Punjab CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s sustained push to attract global investment is beginning to yield tangible results, with South Korea stepping forward to extend technological support to Punjab’s agriculture sector. Following the Chief Minister’s recent visit to South Korea, a delegation from the country held detailed discussions in Chandigarh on cooperation in smart farming, advanced agricultural machinery and biotechnology, reflecting strong interest in partnering Punjab as it moves towards technology-based solutions for small farmers.

The Chief Minister emphasised that South Korea’s vertical farming models and expertise in automation, seed technology and small agricultural machinery can play a decisive role in making farming a profitable and future-ready profession in the state, a positive outlook that was warmly welcomed by the visiting delegation. Interacting with a visiting delegation from South Korea, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated “Punjab is predominantly an agrarian state and has played a historic role in making the country self-reliant in food production.”