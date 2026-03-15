Six persons linked with Pakistan-based smugglers held with arms, 3 kg heroin in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested six persons who were allegedly part of a cross-border arms and drug smuggling module having links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

Amritsar police also recovered six sophisticated pistols, 60 live cartridges and 3.51 kg heroin from the accused, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, having links with Pakistan-based smugglers, were facilitating the supply of weapons and narcotics near the Indo-Pak border, the DGP wrote in a post on X.

The accused were operating under a cross-border handler, indicating a larger organised smuggling network, he further said.

Further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network, he added.