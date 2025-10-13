Punjab’s AAP Govt sets national record by giving highest & swiftest compensation to farmers: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi/Punjab: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has set a new national benchmark for pro-people governance. Under CM Bhagwant Mann’s leadership, flood-affected farmers have begun receiving ₹20,000 per acre as compensation within just 30 days — the highest and fastest payout ever in India. AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia lauded the move, calling it a record-breaking achievement that only an honest government with the right intent could deliver.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to X and wrote, “The government led by Bhagwant Mann in Punjab has achieved yet another historic milestone. The flood-affected families and farmers in Punjab have received the highest and fastest compensation ever given. Within just 30 days, compensation at the rate of ₹20,000 per acre has started being credited to the farmers’ accounts. Only an honest government with good intentions could have accomplished this. We have done it.”

In another post on X, AAP’s Punjab Prabhari Manish Sisodia stated, “Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has done a historic job in providing compensation to flood-affected families. He announced the highest compensation in the country and ensured it reached the people at record speed. Earlier, when floods struck, people had to run from pillar to post for years to get compensation — and even then, what did they receive?”

He added, “We have seen reports of previous governments giving as little as ₹2 or ₹100 as compensation. But the Bhagwant Mann government has given the highest compensation, and that too, the fastest. From today, flood-affected farmers in Punjab have started receiving compensation, and by the end of this month, everyone will have received it.”