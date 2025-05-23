Punjab Vigilance conducts raid at AAP MLA Raman Arora's house in corruption matter

Chandigarh: Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday conducted raid at ruling AAP MLA Raman Arora's house in Jalandhar in connection with a corruption matter, sources said. Arora represents Jalandhar central constituency. Sources said raids pertained to a matter in which it was alleged that false notices were sent to innocent people through some official in Jalandhar. Arora's role came under scanner in the alleged corrupt practices, they said.