Punjab to release extra water to Rajasthan for 'military needs in national interest'

Chandigarh: The Punjab government has decided to release additional water to Rajasthan to cater to the "military needs" in the desert state.

An official statement quoted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann as saying that the Rajasthan government had sought more water from Punjab's quota "as the military deployed at the Rajasthan border needed additional water".

According to the statement issued on Saturday, Mann said whenever national interests are concerned, Punjab never takes a backseat.

"Not only water but Punjab can shed its blood for the sake of national interests," the chief minister said.