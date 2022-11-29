Punjab to provide maximum MGNREGA jobs to youths

Chandigarh: On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Punjab state government has decided to provide employment to the maximum number of people under the MGNREGA scheme by the Rural Development and Panchayat Department besides individual benefits to the villagers. As part of this, the villagers can also get a free biogas plant constructed in their homes.



Regarding this unique initiative, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua held a meeting with Finance Commissioner Rural Development and Panchayat K Siva Prasad on Tuesday and explored the possibility of daily wages for MGNREGA beneficiaries for the construction of biogas plants. Besides, funds will also be provided for the construction of a biogas plant. Under this scheme, a biogas plant of 1 cubic meter will be built at a total cost of Rs 38,500 including daily wages to the job holders. Along with this, the beneficiary will be able to use the biogas for cooking.

The Chief Secretary said that biogas is a clean, pollution-free and cheap fuel.

It is a source of renewable energy generated from animal dung, crop waste, vegetable peels, surplus/spoiled vegetables and any kind of excrement which is provided free-of-cost to the MGNREGA beneficiaries.

Divulging more, the Chief Secretary said that waste from biogas plant can also be used as fertiliser for agriculture.