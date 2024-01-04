Punjab to get 3 bio-fertiliser testing laboratories soon

In order to ensure the delivery of quality agri-inputs in the state, Punjab government is all set to establish three bio-fertiliser testing laboratories in three districts including Gurdaspur, SAS Nagar (Mohali) and Bathinda, said Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian here on Wednesday.

Khudian along with Special Chief Secretary Development KAP Sinha, was chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Chief Agriculture Officers and other officials to further improve the efficiency of the department.

He asked the Director Agriculture to ensure submission of weekly progress report of field officers and initiate an action against the underperforming district officials, who have failed to accomplish given targets of sampling & testing of seeds, fertilisers and insecticides.

Director Agriculture Jaswant Singh apprised Khudian that five teams of flying squad, set up on December 13, 2023 to ensure supply of quality seeds, fertilisers and pesticides for Rabi season, took 134 samples while checking 110 retail/wholesale shops.

The Cabinet Minister was informed that wheat crop has been sown over 35 lakh hectares and minor attack of Pink Stem Borer is under-control.