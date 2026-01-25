Punjab to demand for granting holy city status to Nanded Sahib with Maharashtra govt: CM

NANDED: Bowing in reverence at Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, Maharashtra, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government would raise the demand for granting holy city status to Nanded Sahib with the Maharashtra government, underscoring that the sacred town holds immense spiritual significance for Sikhs and humanity at large. Recalling that the Punjab government has already declared Sri Amritsar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo as holy cities, the Punjab CM asserted that his government remains fully committed to the Guru Sahiban. CM Mann also paid obeisance at the holy shrine of Kalgi Dhar Patshah Ji, met the shrine management and witnessed a strong turnout of devotees and local residents, underscoring the deep connect between the Panth, its historic institutions and the people who continue to draw inspiration from them.

Addressing the gathering, Punjab CM said, “Nanded Sahib is a sacred place not only for Sikhs but for entire humanity, as the Tenth Sikh Guru Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji spent a considerable part of his life on this holy land.” The Punjab CM asserted that the Punjab government would impress upon the Maharashtra government to accord holy city status to Nanded Sahib as a befitting tribute to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. The Chief Minister added, “The 350th Shaheedi Diwas (Martyrdom Day) of the Ninth Guru, Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji, who laid down his life for religious freedom and human rights, has been commemorated by the state government with deep devotion and reverence.”