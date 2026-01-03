‘Punjab provides over 61,000 govt jobs to youth in four years’

CHANDIGARH: Continuing the Punjab government’s flagship Mission Rozgar, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday handed over appointment letters to 606 newly recruited candidates of the Education Department at a ceremony held at Tagore Theatre, marking a historic milestone of providing more than 61,000 government jobs to the youth of Punjab within four years. The newly appointed candidates include 385 Special Educator Teachers, 157 Primary Teachers, eight Principals, and 56 employees recruited on compassionate grounds.

Extending New Year greetings to the appointees, CM Mann said that this achievement reflects the government’s unwavering commitment to merit, transparency, and fairness in public recruitment. “After assuming office in April 2022, our government launched a massive recruitment drive under which 61,281 government jobs have been provided so far. It is a matter of pride that every single appointment has been made purely on merit and transparency, and not even one has been challenged in court,” said the Chief Minister, adding that this was a proud moment not just for the government, but for the youth of Punjab.