Punjab Police recover cache of terrorist hardware, major breakthrough against ISI-backed terror network

Chandigarh: In a major breakthrough against ISI-backed cross-border terror networks, Punjab Police in a joint operation with the central agency recovered a cache of terrorist hardware in an intelligence-led operation in the forested area near Tibba Nangal-Kular road in SBS Nagar district, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Tuesday. The recovery included two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), five P-86 hand grenades and one wireless communication set. DGP Yadav said preliminary probe indicated a coordinated operation by Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits to revive sleeper cells in Punjab. A first information report (FIR) under relevant provisions of law has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar. "An FIR under relevant provisions of law has been registered at PS State Special Operation Cell (#SSOC) Amritsar. @PunjabPoliceInd remains committed to safeguarding national security and dismantling terror infrastructure in the state," the DGP wrote on X handle.

Earlier, in a significant counter-espionage operation, Amritsar Rural Police on Sunday arrested two people for their alleged role in leaking sensitive information and photographs of Army cantonment areas and air bases in Amritsar. The arrested duo were identified as Falaksher Masih and Suraj Masih, both residents of Balarhwal in Ajnala. They were transmitting sensitive intelligence to Pakistan’s intelligence agency. Preliminary investigation revealed their links to Pakistani intelligence operatives, established through Harpreet Singh, alias Pittu, alias Happy, currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail. Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Maninder Singh had said both accused were involved in collecting and transmitting crucial information such as Army movements, location of BSF camps, location of airports, photographs, and other sensitive data to their handlers in Pakistan. Taking swift action, an FIR was registered at the police station of Ajnala under Sections 3, 5, and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, and Section 61 (2) of BNS. The arrested individuals are being thoroughly interrogated.