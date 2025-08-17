Punjab Police raids 301 sites, 38 drug smugglers held

Chandigarh: Punjab Police conducted raids at 301 locations on Saturday leading to the arrest of 38 drug smugglers after registration of 28 first information reports (FIRs) across the state. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 25,909 in 168 days. The raids have resulted in recovery of 620 grams of heroin and 1,612 intoxicant tablets/capsules from the possession of arrested drug smugglers. The operation was conducted on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state.