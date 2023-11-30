Punjab Police kill two gangsters in encounter

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Wednesday killed two gangsters in an encounter in Ludhiana. According to sources the two gangsters - Shubham alias Gopi and Sanjeev alias Sanju Bahman were killed during cross firing with the Ludhiana Police. The duo were on the wanted list in the abduction case of Sambhav Jain, an industrialist from Ludhiana.

The encounter between the gangsters and police took place in Doraha town in Ludhiana near Tibba bridge when they were on a run. A policeman ASI, Sukhdeep Singh has also been injured seriously.

According to the police both the gangsters were history sheeters and have several cases pending against them.

Among others arrested in the abduction are Jatin alias Nepali, Premjit, Mantosh, Aditya and Mandeep.

Industrialist Sambhav Jain was abducted on November 17 by a group of miscreants for ransom. Soon the family informed the police. The abductors shot him in the leg and dumped him near Vishwakarma Chowk. An FIR was registered by the police under various Sections of the IPC.