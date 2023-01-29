Punjab police arrests man for drug trafficking, recovers 5 kg heroin

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Sunday arrested a man for his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and recovered 5 kg heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh cash from his possession.



The arrest was made by the Punjab police's counter-intelligence wing in Amritsar.

"In a major breakthrough against trans-border narcotic smuggling networks, CI Amritsar arrested Rashpal @Pala engaged in drug trafficking and recovered 5 kg heroin and Rs 12.15 lakh drug money from his possession," Punjab Police Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

Drones were used to transport drugs, he said.

An FIR under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 Act has been registered at the state special operation cell, Amritsar and further investigation is going on, he added.