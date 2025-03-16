Punjab Police arrests 2 hawala operators

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police has arrested two hawala operators for allegedly facilitating illegal financial transactions linked to drug trafficking, officials said on Sunday.

Police seized Rs 17 lakh in cash and a laptop with critical transaction records from the duo, they said.

"In a decisive crackdown on drug networks, Amritsar Rural Police apprehends two Hawala operators, Sukhjit Singh & Ranbir Singh, who were facilitating illegal financial transactions linked to drug trafficking," Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X on Sunday.

The DGP said the arrests have come amid an ongoing investigation into the 561-gram heroin seizure by local police in Amritsar. The accused were involved in hawala financing and other drug supply chains.

"@PunjabPoliceInd is systematically dismantling the drug ecosystem -- targeting traffickers, their financiers, and enablers. Anyone involved in this dirty trade will face severe consequences," the DGP said.