Punjab govt preparing youth for competitive exams through Mission Pragati: CM Mann

Bathinda: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said the state government is making focused efforts to prepare the youth for future competitive examinations by providing free academic and physical training under Mission Pragati.

Interacting with students at the district library here, Mann said the initiative has been launched to support rural and meritorious students who cannot afford costly coaching.

Free coaching has started at the district library for exams related to the Services Selection Board (SSB), police and the armed forces, he added.

The chief minister said 40 students have been enrolled in the first batch.

Along with classroom teaching, physical training is also being provided by experienced trainers from the Punjab Police to ensure the overall preparedness of candidates.

Mann said students will be given free access to books and study material by enrolling them as library members.

The programme is being run using existing infrastructure, resulting in minimal expenditure, he added.

Highlighting the mentoring model, he said Mission Pragati follows a "youth helping youth" approach, where mentors are candidates who have themselves appeared in competitive examinations.

The programme has received support from educationists, universities, police officials, athletes and students, he said.

The chief minister said the initiative is based on the principle of "no one left behind" and aims to provide equal opportunities to youth and increase their representation in government services.

Reiterating the state government's vision, Mann said Punjab's education reforms are focused on transforming job seekers into job providers and ensuring a holistic development of the youth.