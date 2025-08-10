Punjab govt following steps of legendary martyrs to serve people: CM Mann

Sangrur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Sunday said his government was following the footsteps of legendary martyrs to ensure the state's development and people's wellbeing, especially those from the economically weaker sections.

He was addressing a gathering during an event to mark the death anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Dhadogal here today. On the occasion, Mann laid the foundation stone of two road projects in Dhuri that have an outlay of Rs 17.21 crore.

The first road is being built by the Punjab Mandi Board, connecting a link road from Dhuri-Amargarh Road to Dhuri-Chheenta Wala Road, passing through Dhadhogal, Burj Gohra, Burj Seda, Cheema, Bhari Mansa, and Samundgarh Chhanna.

Similarly, the other road is being constructed by the Public Works Department, connecting Amargarh to the Dhuri-Bagrian Road, passing through Dhadhogal, Kheri Jattan, Lohar Majra, and the Electricity Colony.

In his speech, Mann said every inch of this sacred land has the footprints of great Gurus, saints, seers, martyrs and poets.

Punjabis have been blessed with an indomitable spirit of hard work and resilience, due to which they carve out space for themselves, the chief minister said.

"The state government is making concerted efforts to realise the dreams of martyrs to ensure that the fruits of freedom are percolating to every household.".

It is unfortunate that even after more than 75 years of freedom from British rule, the fruits of freedom have still not reached every household, Mann said.

"Those in power spread drugs, amassed wealth by plundering the masses and encouraged corruption," he said while targeting the previous governments. "The dreams of martyrs have still not been realised as these people have never made any concerted effort."

The chief minister claimed that "due to the poor performance of the previous regimes, the youth of our state wanted to go and work in the same country, the rulers of which were ousted by our freedom fighters and nationalists".

Mann announced that the Punjab government would organise grand and historic events to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. "The state government is committed to perpetuating the glorious legacy of Guru Sahib for our coming generations."

He also spoke about his government's ongoing anti-drug drive, saying drug smugglers were being put behind bars.

Paying tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Dhadhogal, Mann said he was one of those brave souls who considered it his duty to fight against the tyranny, oppression, injustice, and discrimination of the princely states.