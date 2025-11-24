Punjab govt declares Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Anandpur Sahib and Sri Damdama Sahib as Holy Cities: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi/Punjab: With reverence to the Ninth Guru’s supreme sacrifice, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Bhagwant Singh Mann Government’s decision to convene a one-day special session of the Punjab Assembly at Sri Anandpur Sahib on the 350th ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ (martyrdom anniversary) of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, hailing it “a golden chapter in Punjab’s history.”

The AAP Chief noted that holding the Assembly on this sacred land, and unanimously passing the historic resolution declaring Sri Darbar Sahib, Sri Amritsar Sahib (including the corridor), Sri Anandpur Sahib and Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo) as Holy Cities, is a deeply faithful tribute to the timeless traditions, devotion and spiritual heritage of the three Takhats.

Interacting with media persons, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the Punjab government’s decision is not only significant from a spiritual perspective but is also crucial for preserving Punjab’s cultural heritage, its history and the faith of future generations. He extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Punjab Government, all respected MLAs and the entire sangat for this unique and visionary step. “May Punjab always shine with its heritage, dignity and spiritual light with the grace of Sri Guru Sahib Ji,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal further said, “I consider myself fortunate to have had the opportunity to visit Sri Anandpur Sahib and participate in the commemorations on the 350th ‘Shaheedi Diwas’ of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. The Punjab Government has organised the events with the utmost honour and devotion. For the first time on Monday, a special session of the Assembly was held outside Chandigarh, at Sri Anandpur Sahib. In this special session, an historic decision was taken to declare Sri Anandpur Sahib, Talwandi Sabo and the Amritsar–Anandpur corridor as holy cities.”

“This fulfilled not only the decades-old demand of three crore Punjabis but also of crores of people across the world. Today the spiritual and emotional desire of the people has been honoured,” he said.

Arvind Kejriwal congratulated all MLAs and said that in these holy cities, the sale of drugs, tobacco and meat will not be permitted. “The Punjab Government will extend full support for their development so that these cities become more beautiful and attractive for devotees, comparable to the way Vatican City is regarded globally,” he added.

After the session, he paid obeisance at Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib and will remain in Sri Anandpur Sahib until the conclusion of the commemorations.

During this time, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann told the media on Monday that the one-day special session of the Punjab Assembly held at Sri Anandpur Sahib was historic. The session was convened as part of the events marking the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. “In this sacred session, all MLAs remembered in detail the sacrifice of Guru Sahib and bowed their heads in tribute. For the first time in history, the Punjab Assembly stepped out of Chandigarh and convened on the revered land of Sri Anandpur Sahib. Its sole purpose was to remember the great sacrifice of Guru Sahib, offer homage and carry his teachings to future generations,” he added.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that a long-standing demand spanning several decades has finally been met. The Assembly unanimously granted ‘holy city’ status to the three Takhats located on Punjab’s holy soil—Sri Akal Takhat Sahib (Amritsar), Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib (Anandpur Sahib) and Takhat Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo). Along with this, the corridor from Sri Harmandir Sahib to Sri Anandpur Sahib and Talwandi Sabo has also been officially declared a sacred area. In honour of devotees’ sentiments, the sale of meat, liquor and tobacco will be prohibited in these regions.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that while the world recognises Vatican City as a single sacred site, Punjab’s land holds a “Vatican” at every step, marked by countless sacrifices. “To strengthen development, cleanliness and religious tourism in these holy cities, the Punjab Government will provide open funding. When any foreign or Indian devotee visits, they will experience the divine aura of Guru Sahib across the three sacred cities, bringing peace to the mind,” he asserted.

The Punjab CM expressed gratitude to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, all MLAs and the revered saints, heads of sects and social workers present in the gallery. He made special mention of AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family, noting that they have been participating in the commemorations for two days and will remain until the conclusion of the bhog ceremony. He added that he considers it his good fortune to have had a small opportunity to contribute to this service.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that no political issues were discussed in today’s Assembly session. “It had been decided beforehand that there would be no jibes or political exchanges in the House. Political debates can happen later, but today was a day to rise above politics and collectively honour Guru Sahib’s 350th Shaheedi Diwas—his sacrifice for humanity and human rights,” he affirmed.