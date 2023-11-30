Punjab govt appeals for interim orders in Assistant Professor recruitment

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday took up an appeal filed by the Punjab government for an interim order regarding the recruitment of 1,158 Assistant Professors/Librarians.

During the hearing, the counsel appearing on behalf of the Punjab government demanded immediate interim orders for the allotment of stations to 472 professors selected during the recruitment of 1,158 assistant professors/librarians.

The government’s counsel apprised the double bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Bahri that the recruitment was done for the government colleges after a long time and a selection list of 607 candidates was also released after the examination process, 135 candidates had joined their respective stations, while the process of station allotment for 472 assistant professors was pending. The court issued notices to the parties, scheduling the next hearing for December 13.