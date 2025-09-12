Punjab floods: CM Mann vows to work on a war footing to provide relief to people

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday held a meeting with the deputy commissioners and senior officials to expedite relief and rescue operations in the wake of the floods in the state, officials said. “We will work on a war footing to provide relief to the affected people,” the chief minister said. Mann, who was discharged from a private hospital in Mohali on Thursday where he was admitted due to exhaustion and low heart rate, said at the outset of a news conference that he was feeling alright now. “Back on track,” Mann quipped when asked how he was feeling. The chief minister said he held a meeting with all the deputy commissioners virtually in the presence of several senior government officials. Disbursal of compensation to the flood-affected people will start within a month, Mann said, hoping that the entire exercise would be completed by Diwali (October 21).

He added that orders have already been issued that the data of Special Girdwari (report of survey of losses) should be ready within a month. The meeting focused on providing medical facilities, compensation and taking concrete measures to tackle the ongoing flood situation in the state. On loss of lives, the chief minister said 55 people have died so far, of which the next of kin of 42 have been provided financial assistance. The state government is undertaking extensive operations for the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit population, Mann said. “A few days ago, I announced Rs 20,000 per acre compensation for the damage caused to crops due to flooding,” he said. Lashing out at the previous regimes, Mann claimed people still remember the time when they were given cheques of Rs 26 or Rs 40 for the damages suffered due to natural calamities. “Such meagre compensation used to rub salt on the wounds of those who suffered. The affected people had to run from pillar to post, but they never received compensation," Mann claimed. Lashing out at the BJP and Congress, the chief minister alleged that they were putting the blame on the government as if the floods came "because of Bhagwant Mann or the Aam Aadmi Party". "They want to blame Bhagwant Mann for everything," he said.

Mann also said he has given strict instructions to the deputy commissioners and other officials concerned that assessment of damage suffered by the people, including farmers, be that of livestock, crops, houses or property, should be done immediately. "The officials will visit every village to make an assessment and prepare a report," he said. “I also belong to a farmer's family and I know the problems faced by them. I will not sleep till compensation is given to all those affected,” the chief minister said. Due to his hospitalisation, Mann could not meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Punjab on Tuesday, and reviewed the situation in the flood-hit state. Mann said he will soon seek time from the prime minister or the home minister (Amit Shah) and apprise them about the situation with data on the huge loss suffered by the state due to the natural calamity. A message has been sent to the entire country that Punjab knows how to deal with difficult times, Mann claimed.. He also acknowledged that a cross-section of people, including several artistes, NGOs and other bodies, extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people.

People also made contributions towards the chief minister's relief fund, he said.

“Even when I was in the hospital, I was keeping a close eye on the relief measures being undertaken. I also chaired a Cabinet meeting during this period.