Punjab DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of Jor Mela

Chandigarh: Ahead of Shaheedi Jor Mela, Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav paid obeisance at Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and reviewed security arrangements at the spot to ensure that the function be conducted in a smooth and secure manner in the district.

The three-day annual Shaheedi Jor Mela to pay homage to the martyrdom of Chotey Sahibzade— Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh, the youngest sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Gobind Singh, will be held at Fatehgarh Sahib from December 26 to December 28, 2022.

Addressing over 3,000 police personnel being deployed for security arrangements at Fatehgarh Sahib for the Shaheedi Jor Mela, the DGP said that for the first time, drones would be used for surveillance and special teams have been positioned to respond to contingencies. DGP Gaurav Yadav said that five Samadhan Centres have also been set up to assist devotees coming from all over India, besides establishing a modern Command Centre.