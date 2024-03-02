Punjab: Cong’s drama in Assembly very unfortunate, says AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab strongly criticised the ruckus created by the Congress party leaders in the Punjab Legislative Assembly on Friday and said that it was very unfortunate that Congress leaders didn’t let the Governor address the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference from the party office in Chandigarh on Friday, AAP Leader Harsukhinder Singh Bubby Badal said that Congress leaders are doing drama because everyone knows that Congress has never been a pro-farmers party and had done nothing for our farmers. He added that Congress leaders even claiming to be caring about farmers is a joke because when in power they never took any steps for the betterment of the farmers. He further said that it was a solemn occasion in Assembly when we were paying tribute to the departed souls, particularly our martyred farmer Shubhkaran Singh, but Congress’s insensitivity during this time is very saddening. He said that Congress wants to get political benefits from the pyres of our martyred farmers. He questioned where these leaders were when more than 750 farmers died in the last agitation, when Captain Amarinder opened fire on protesting farmers in Sangrur. He said that the Punjab government filed an FIR in Shubhkaran’s case, and gave him martyr status, giving Rs 1 crore to his family and a government job.