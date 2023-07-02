Punjab completes one year of Free 300 units of electricity, 90% household took benefit of Zero bill





Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday congratulated people on completion of one year for the guarantee of free power in the state, which has immensely benefitted every section of society.

In a statement, the Chief Minister said that the state government had on July1, last year launched the guarantee to provide free power to the people. He said that since then 90% of the households in the state are getting free power and have got zero power bill since last July. Bhagwant Mann said that it is matter of immense pride and satisfaction that along with domestic consumers, the food growers of the country are also getting free and uninterrupted power in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the farmers are getting more than eight hours of power supply without any cut. He said that the elated farmers are sharing the videos regarding to it and expressing gratitude to the state government. Bhagwant Mann said that apart from it the state government has paid subsidy worth Rs 20,200 crore to the PSPCL.

The Chief Minister said that this has not been made possible by taking loans, as done by previous governments, but by checking pilferages and corruption. He said that due to concerted efforts of the state government supply of coal from Pachwara coal mine that was stopped has been resumed after 2015. Bhagwant Mann said that earlier governments had stalled supply from this coal mine to mint money illegally from the private thermal plants.

The Chief Minister said that for the first time in history of state, Punjab has coal stock of 43 days whereas earlier threat of blackout loomed large in state during earlier regimes. He said that though across the country governments were selling government properties to fetch money but Punjab government has started reverse trend by purchasing a private thermal plant. Bhagwant Mann said that industry is being provided uninterrupted power even during the ongoing paddy season.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is making concerted efforts for making Punjab a power surplus state adding that focus is now being laid to promote green, solar and hydro power in the state. He also announced that the state government is setting up a 206 MW hydro power project in Pathankot on Ravi river to check the pilferage of water. Bhagwant Mann said that this water will be used judiciously for irrigating the fields of the state besides generating power.

The Chief Minister said that due to the efforts of state government canal water has reached at the tail end in villages which has reduced burden on tube wells thereby considerably saving power and ground water. He said that the state government is committed for carving out a rangla Punjab for which every Punjabi should play a proactive role. Bhagwant Mann said that Punjab had been a harbinger of green revolution and now the state will show a new way to entire country in every sector.