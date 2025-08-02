Punjab CM pays obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Katalgarh Sahib and prayed for peace, progress, and prosperity in the state.

The Chief Minister also prayed that the ethos of communal harmony, peace, and brotherhood continues to be strengthened with each passing day and that Punjab leads the nation in every sphere.

Bhagwant Mann said he feels blessed to have the opportunity to serve the people of Punjab and usher in a new era of unprecedented development and progress.

He added that his government is following in the footsteps of the great Sikh Gurus to serve the people and is committed to further accelerating the state’s development.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the state government draws its sense of responsibility and spirit of service towards the state from the teachings of the great Sikh Gurus. He expressed hope that, with Waheguru’s blessings, Punjab will continue to lead the country across all domains.

CM Mann described his visit as a divine experience, especially as it was made at the sacred site where the Sahibzadas of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji attained martyrdom.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister stated that the government will ensure the holistic development of this holy land, and all necessary efforts are underway. He assured that no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause, as the government is duty-bound to develop this place of immense historical and spiritual significance.

Mann said that meticulous planning has already been completed, and implementation will begin soon.