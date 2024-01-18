Punjab CM meets envoys of 8 nations, seeks foreign investments

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met envoys of eight countries and urged them to invest in the state in sectors such as agriculture, education, and sports.

Mann said that the foreign companies should make optimum use of this congenial atmosphere backed by excellent infrastructure, power, skilled human resources and best industrial and work culture to spread their business.

He said that the state government was always open for new ideas and innovations to boost up the industrial growth in Punjab.

In a meeting with Australian Ambassador Phillip Green, Mann underlined the need for mutual cooperation in varied fields to further boost the economy of Australia as well as that of Punjab.

He said that there is a huge potential of investment in agriculture, sports industry, cattle feed, education and others in Punjab.

During a meeting with Ambassador of the United Kingdom Alex Ellis, the chief minister said that there was a huge scope of mutual growth between Punjab and UK in the agri-food processing sector.