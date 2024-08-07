Punjab CM Mann visits Vinesh Phogat's home in Haryana

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday met the family of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Olympics after being found overweight ahead of her women's 50 kg final bout. Mann was in Charkhi Dadri to address a rally. He also met Phogat's family members at her residence.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event. She was disqualified on Wednesday after being found overweight ahead of her final bout, ending her hope of a medal.