Punjab CM Mann showing significant improvement: Fortis Hospital

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in hospital since last week with complaints of exhaustion and low heart rate, has shown significant improvement, authorities at the private health facility said on Monday.

He chaired a Cabinet meeting through video conferencing from the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Monday.

In a statement, the hospital said, "Mann's clinical condition continues to show significant improvement. His vital parameters remain stable. He has been active and engaged in multiple meetings through the day."

He was brought to the hospital on Friday.

The Punjab cabinet meeting was supposed to be held on Friday, but was rescheduled after the 51-year-old leader was hospitalised. He was also unable to accompany AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on a visit to flood-affected areas of the state on Thursday.

Kejriwal visited Mann at his official residence on Thursday to enquire about his health.