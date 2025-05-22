Punjab CM Mann opposes Centre's move to deploy CISF personnel at Nangal dam

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday condemned the Centre's move to deploy a contingent of 296 CISF personnel to secure the Nangal dam. Questioning the Union government's move, Mann asked what was the need to deploy CISF personnel when Punjab Police was already providing security to the dam. The chief minister also said that he will raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Niti Aayog meeting scheduled for Saturday.

The Centre has sanctioned a contingent of 296 CISF personnel to provide a counter-terrorist security cover to the Nangal dam amid the standoff between Punjab and Haryana over sharing of water from the dam. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been asked to make a security deposit of Rs 8,58,69,600 in favour of the CISF for the 296 personnel. Addressing the media in Sangrur on Thursday, Mann said the deployment of CISF personnel will cost Rs 8.58 crore per annum, showing a copy of the Centre's letter in this regard. "They say either the BBMB or Punjab will pay this money. What was the need for this when Punjab Police was already providing security to the dam for free? Why should we give money," Mann asked. "I will strongly oppose this move. We will neither allow money to be given through the BBMB nor from the state exchequer of the Punjab government," he added. Questioning the intention of the Centre for deploying security cover, Mann asked whether it wanted to "steal" Punjab's share of water. "We will not allow this," he asserted. Mann also asked BJP leaders, including Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, if the Centre's latest move came with their approval. "The Centre must withdraw this decision. The dam falls in Punjab's jurisdiction. If Punjab can protect the international border, why can't it protect the dam," the chief minister asked.

Replying to a question, Mann said he will raise the issue with the prime minister at the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday, and ask Modi if he thought Punjab Police was incapable (of providing security to the dam). At present, Punjab Police is providing security at the Nangal dam, which is situated downstream of the Bhakra dam in Rupnagar district. Punjab Police earlier beefed up security at the Nangal dam after the state government refused to release more water to Haryana.