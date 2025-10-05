Punjab CM Mann lays foundation stone of heritage walkway in Anandpur Sahib

Anandpur Sahib (Pb): Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday laid foundation stone of a heritage walkway in Anandpur Sahib.

On this occasion, the CM said he is fortunate that the almighty has blessed him with the opportunity to be part of this noble service.

Mann said it was on this very historic land that the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, on the day of Baisakhi in 1699, established the 'Khalsa Panth'.

Even today, Punjabis draw both spiritual and physical strength from this holy site and take inspiration to fight against tyranny, injustice and oppression, he said.

The CM added that the state government is commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, also known as the 'Hind Di Chadar'.

Mann said the state government is duty bound to develop this pious land due to which the route leading to the Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib is being developed as a heritage walkway using white marble.

The CM said the project will be developed at a cost of Rs 25 crore and will be completed by March 31, 2026.

He said this initiative will further play a major role in developing Sri Anandpur Sahib as a global centre for tourism, especially religious tourism.

A large and attractive main gate will be constructed at the entrance to draw the attention of pilgrims and visitors, he said.

The CM said shaded trees mentioned in the Holy Guru Granth Sahib will be planted along with the white marble pavement.

The 580-metre-long walkway will be mainly divided into two parts, one passing in front of the sacred 'sarovar' (holy pool) and the other forming steps leading up to the Takht Sahib, ensuring convenience for devotees, he said.

Painting showing the history of the birthplace of the 'khalsa panth' will beautifully depicted on both the sides of the walkway, the CM added.

Besides the main gate, additional gates will be constructed along the routes leading to the 'sarovar' and the parking areas to maintain architectural uniformity in design.

The CM further said the state government will vehemently raise the issue of joining all the five Takhts through rail route with the union government.

It is the need of hour to facilitate the people on one hand and give boost to religious tourism in the other, he added.

Mann also announced that the Punjab government will give much needed push to start work on Sri Anandpur Sahib-Mata Naina Devi ropeway soon.