Punjab CM, Kejriwal dedicate 165 more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday dedicated 165 more Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state thereby embarking a new health revolution with operationalisation of 829 clinics across Punjab.

Both leaders dedicated the clinics with the sole aim of imparting quality health services to the people. Interacting with the media persons, the chief minister said that with this 829 Aam Aadmi Clinics are now operational in the state to offer free healthcare services to people. He said that these clinics which have been dedicated to the people of the state are proving a boon for them.

CM Mann said that these clinics have already proved to be a cornerstone in imparting quality health services to people.

He said that so far more than 1 crore patients from across the state have benefited from these Aam Aadmi clinics by their visit.