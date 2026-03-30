Punjab CM highlights major education reforms, Budget hike in four years

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday presented a comprehensive report card of the state government's education sector, highlighting significant reforms, increased budget allocation and improved academic outcomes over the past four years.

Addressing a press conference under the "Shandaar Char Saal Bhagwant Mann de naal" campaign, he said the government's "Shiksha Kranti" has transformed government schools into competitive and outcome-driven institutions.

Mann said the education budget has been increased from Rs 12,657 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 19,279 crore in 2026-27, marking a substantial rise in financial commitment towards the sector.

He added that the allocation for the current financial year is about 7 per cent higher than the previous year.

An era of "education revolution' has been heralded in the state as major infrastructure revamp has been introduced in the schools, Mann told reporters here in presence of Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, detailing steps taken by the AAP government in education sector during past four years.

During the course of giving elaborate details, Mann, however, lamented that one feels sad when one hears of paper leak incidents in some states.

Mann claimed maximum paper leak cases are in Gujarat, but no such incident took place in Punjab during past four years, he said.

He said education is one of the most important thing which can pull out a poor from poverty. Children from underprivileged section study hard knowing that education will change their lives.

Mann, however, lamented that "one feels sad when one hears of incidents of paper leaks. Gujarat, UP and Madhya Pradesh there have been incidents of paper leak".

"Youth there have even coined a slogan--'Paper Futa Sapna Toota' (paper leak, our dreams shattered)," he said.

Mann said young students should have self-belief and with that and hard work they can achieve anything in life.

He recalled that years before he became the chief minister, he would sometimes come near the Punjab CM's residence in Chandigarh and even talk to security guards outside telling them one day he would be here.

"I would meet the security guards and tell them to keep the house neat and clean. I used to tell them that one day I will come here (become the CM)," he said.

Mann said self-confidence is needed, but there is difference between self-confidence and arrogance, and also gave a message to young students about the power of manifestation.

Having strong belief in what one wants to achieve one finally reaches there, he added.

Emphasising the importance of education in overall development, the chief minister said countries that prioritise education progress in all fields.

He alleged that earlier governments had created a divide between private and government schools, but his government has worked to bridge that gap by upgrading infrastructure and improving teaching standards in government institutions.

He said government schools in Punjab are now at par with private schools, giving parents a credible alternative.

To enhance accountability, Mann said that from April 1, parents will be informed about their child's absence as well as teachers' leave.

Highlighting academic achievements, the chief minister said Punjab secured the top position in the National Achievement Survey 2024, outperforming several states. He added that government school students scored 18 per cent higher than the national average.

Mann said that in recent years, 740 students have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and 1,284 have qualified the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), reflecting improved academic performance in government schools.

On institutional development, he said 118 Schools of Eminence are being established across the state, of which 60 are already operational.

These schools aim to provide specialised education and career-oriented guidance to students.

The chief minister said that for the first time, around 24 lakh parents participated in mega parent-teacher meetings, strengthening community engagement in the education system.

Focusing on inclusivity, Mann said free bus services have been introduced for girl students in government schools and Schools of Eminence, benefiting around 15,500 students and ensuring that financial constraints do not hinder education.

He further said that since April 2022, 14,525 teachers have been recruited and the services of 12,316 education department employees have been regularised.

Highlighting teacher training initiatives, Mann said several batches of teachers, principals and education officers have been sent abroad for training.

He said eight batches were sent to Singapore, while primary teachers received training in Finland.

In addition, headmasters underwent leadership training at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad.

On infrastructure, the chief minister said the government has ensured comprehensive development of school facilities, including classrooms, science and computer labs, libraries, playgrounds and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls.

He added that high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity has been provided in all government schools.

Mann said additional staff, including campus managers, security guards, sanitation workers and watchmen, have been deployed to ensure safety and proper maintenance of school premises.

Highlighting innovation, he said the Business Blaster programme has been introduced to promote entrepreneurial thinking among students.

Under the initiative, students have collectively generated around Rs 70 crore through business ideas.

Mann reiterated that the government is launching the second phase of its education reforms with an outlay of Rs 3,500 crore, supported by the World Bank, to further strengthen the sector.