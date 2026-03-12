Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to more than 800 youth under Mission Rozgar

Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 818 youth across various departments under the 'Mission Rozgar' initiative.

With this latest round of recruitment, the total number of government jobs provided in the last four years has reached to 65,264, officials said.

Addressing a function here, the chief minister said the recruitment process reflects the government's commitment to providing transparent and merit-based employment opportunities to the youth of Punjab.

He said all jobs have been granted purely on the basis of merit and transparency without any recommendations or bribery.

Mann said the newly recruited candidates include 459 in the Power Department, 215 in the Local Government Department, 129 in the Health and Family Welfare Department and 15 professors and assistant professors in the Department of Medical Education and Research.

The chief minister further announced that recruitment for an additional 1,750 posts in the Power Department is currently underway and is expected to be completed by June 2026.

Targeting previous governments, Mann said youth in Punjab were deprived of government jobs for more than a decade. He noted that the state government launched 'Mission Rozgar' immediately after coming to power to ensure employment opportunities across the state.

He urged the new recruits to serve the public with honesty, dedication and commitment.

During the event, several candidates shared their experiences and thanked the government for the transparent selection process. Cabinet ministers Sanjeev Arora and Dr Balbir Singh were also present on the occasion.