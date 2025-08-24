Punjab CM condemns Public Distribution System

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann today strongly condemned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for introducing the Public Distribution System (PDS). Addressing media persons here, the Chief Minister said that out of total 1.53 crore ration cards in the state, the BJP led government has conspired to discontinue free ration being given to 55 lakh poor. He said that making an excuse of not having KYC the center had already stopped free ration for 23 lakh poor in July this year and now they have threatened to discontinue this benefit from 32 lakh more individuals from September 30 onwards.