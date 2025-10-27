Punjab CM calls on President Murmu, invites her for events to mark 350th martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday extended an invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to attend next month the events commemorating the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur at the holy city of Anandpur Sahib.

Mann met President Murmu here and urged her to join the mega events to mark the auspicious occasion.

The chief minister said modalities for the President's visit will be finalized very soon.

He said that the details of the programme have been shared with the President and she was urged to attend these events as per convenience.

During the meeting, Mann told President Murmu that the Punjab government has planned a number of events across the state to commemorate the martyrdom day.

The chief minister, in a statement, said that a series of events will be organized across the state and the main event will take place on the sacred land of Anandpur Sahib.

Mann said that the commemorative events have already begun from Saturday after the Punjab government performed 'ardas' at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in the national capital. Later, grand 'Kirtan Darbar' was organized at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, he said.

According to the chief minister, from November 1 to 18, light-and-sound shows will take place across all districts of Punjab, showcasing the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

He further said 'Kirtan Darbars' will be organized in towns and cities sanctified by Guru Sahib’s visits, and on November 18, a Kirtan Darbar will be held in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief minister said that on November 19, a 'Nagar Kirtan' will be organized from Srinagar, in which hundreds of Kashmiri Pandits will participate.

Similarly, on November 20, three Nagar Kirtans will be organized from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot, and Gurdaspur, he said, adding that all these four Nagar Kirtans will culminate at Sri Anandpur Sahib on November 22. Mann said that from November 23 to 25, the state government will organize massive events at Anandpur Sahib to commemorate the occasion.

The chief minister said that a tent city, named 'Chakk Nanaki', will be set up for the accommodation of thousands of pilgrims. He also said that an interfaith conference will be held, along with exhibitions and drone shows illuminating Guru Sahib’s life and message.

Mann said that on November 24, a special session of the Punjab Assembly will take place at Anandpur Sahib, where prominent personalities will reflect on the Guru’s life, philosophy, and his sacrifice for religious freedom and human rights.