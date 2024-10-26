Punjab CM calls on Nadda, seeks complete supply of DAP fertiliser allotted to state by November 15

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday impressed upon the Union Chemical and Fertiliser minister JP Nadda to ensure complete supply of DAP fertiliser allotted to state by November 15. The Chief Minister, who called in Nadda here at his residence, said that state contributes around 50% of supply of wheat in national food pool. He said that DAP is the basic ingredient required for the cultivation of wheat and this year 4.80 lakh metric ton of DAP is required in state for sowing of wheat. Bhagwant Singh Mann so far state has received 3.30 lakh metric ton of DAP fertiliser which is too inadequate for the state. The Chief Minister said that it is understandable that as 70% of DAP is imported from other countries so due to Ukraine war and other international reasons there is shortage of DAP. However, he said that the need of DAP in state is primarily till November 15 so the Union government should accord priority to allot DAP to state in comparison to other states that need it later. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this will help in smooth sowing season of wheat in the state and will be in the larger interest of national food security too.

The Chief Minister said that the procurement of paddy was growing smoothly in the state due to elaborate arrangements made by the state government. He said that though some hiccups are being created due to non transportation of earlier procured grains by FCI but he has been raising the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Food Minister Parhlad Joshi. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that today four lakh metric ton of paddy was procured in the Mandis across the state and the process is going on smoothly. Reacting sharply on baseless statements being issued by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, the Chief Minister said that those ‘born with golden spoon in mouth’ are not aware of ground realities of state. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that he has spent his entire life in Mandis and is well aware of the problems faced by the farmers and labourers in the Mandis. Contrary to this he said that wealthy, privileged and affluent Bittu is not even aware about the basic dynamics of agriculture adding he quipped that the Union Minister has no knowledge about yield leave aside anything else. The Chief Minister also advised the farmers union that ‘excess of everything is bad’ and blocking road almost every day without any reason is not justified. He said that the state government has already solved the problems of Arthias and have vehemently raised issues of Millers with Union government due to which procurement has picked up pace. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that agitation during mid of season that too at cost of inconvenience to people is not justified adding that if the union government doesn’t pick the produce of millers by June 2025 then the state government will do it on its own. Training guns against Akali Dal, the Chief Minister said that in last ten years those leaders who were boasting to rule for 25 years have now ran away from contesting the by-polls in state. He said that Jathedar Sahib had never debarred Akalis to contest poll but fearing debacle they have decided not to contest the elections. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that sycophant Akalis are describing Sukhbir as Jarnail (commanders) whereas his command has ruined the 125 year old party by breaking its backbone.