Punjab Chief Minister Mann discusses election campaign strategy for Sangrur

As AAP is eyeing all 13 seats in Punjab the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was today seen strategising for the same. The party is ardently gearing up for its traditional Lok Sabha seat Sangrur and on Wednesday,

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with all the MLAs of Sangrur. Mann asked them to run a positive campaign where AAP leaders will go to the people and apprise them of the AAP government’s works and achievements in the last two years.

Bhagwant Mann was elected from Sangrur as member parliament twice, in 2014 and in 2019, then in 2022 Punjab assembly elections he won from Dhuri (Sangrur) and became the chief minister of Punjab.

All the nine MLAs of Sangrur LS seat come from the Aam Aadmi Party. Meet Hayer is also confident that the party will once again register a big win in Sangrur. This meeting was attended by AAP MP candidate for Sangrur and MLA Barnala Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Punjab Finance Minister and MLA Dirba Harpal Singh Cheema, Minister and MLA Sunam Aman Arora, MLA Lehragaga Barinder Kumar Goyal, MLA Bhadaur Labh Singh Ugoke, MLA Mehal Kalan Kulwant Pandori, MLA Malerkotla Mohammed Jamil Ur Rahman and MLA Sangrur Narinder Kaur Bharaj. In this meeting CM Mann discussed election strategy with the MLAs for the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mann asked the MLAs to hold meetings with all the office bearers of the party in Sangrur and hold meetings in every village too. Briefing the press after the meeting, Meet Hayer said that CM Mann had asked them to go among the people with all the works they had done in the last two years. He emphasized that the achievements of the AAP government in just two years far surpass those of the SAD-BJP and Congress over twenty years. Hayer highlighted that the AAP government provided 43,000 government jobs based on merit and regularized 13,000 temporary teachers. He mentioned that the government has been providing 600 units of free electricity per bill since its formation, resulting in more than 90% of households in Punjab receiving zero

electricity bills.