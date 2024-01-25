Punjab Cabinet suggests JatinderSingh Aulakh as PPSC chairman

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday gave a go ahead to forward the recommendation to Governor Punjab regarding the appointment of Jatinder Singh Aulakh as the chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission. The Punjab Cabinet also announced to restore benefits to 10.77 lakh Ration card holders across the state to enable them to avail the benefits of the ration being supplied under the Public Distribution System (PDS). Around three lakh cards were deleted during the verification process thereby depriving 10.77 lakh beneficiaries of its benefits, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office said.

