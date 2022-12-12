Punjab Cabinet approves recruitment of 8,400 cops

Chandigarh: In order to open new avenues of employment for the youth of the state, the Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday approved the recruitment of 8,400 cops including 1,200 Sub Inspectors and 7,200 constables in the coming four years.



A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by the Chief Minister here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I.

Divulging the details, a spokesperson of the Chief Minister's Office said that the Cabinet has approved the recruitment of 1,800 constables and 300 sub inspectors every year for the coming four years to overcome the scarcity of employees in wake of their superannuation in the next year.

As for these 2,100 posts, every year around 2.50 lakh candidates are expected to apply so all the aspirants will get involved in academics as well as in improving their physique for clearing the tests.

This will channel their unbounded energy in a positive direction and help them in weaning away from the menace of drugs.