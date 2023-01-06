Punjab Cabinet approves 500 vacant posts

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday gave approval for filling up 500 vacant posts of group C and D in Milkfed and its affiliated milk unions through direct recruitment.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of Cabinet held under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat- I on Friday.

Divulging the details, a spokesperson of CM’s office said that the move is aimed at overcoming the shortage of staff for streamlining the functioning of Milkfed and its affiliated milk unions. This will benefit the milk producers and farmers to ensure a lucrative milk market through value addition and efficient marketing of produce. Likewise, it will facilitate the consumers by further improving the quality of milk and milk products produced by Milkfed.

In order to ensure proper maintenance of the government schools across the state, the Cabinet also gave the green signal for the implementation of a state scheme to ensure their upkeep. Under this scheme, requisite funds will be provided by the government of Punjab for the sanitation, security, and smooth administration of the school campuses.