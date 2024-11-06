Punjab bypolls: Mann campaigns in Chabbewal, attacks Congress, BJP

Hoshiarpur: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Wednesday accused the Congress and the BJP of never caring for the people of the state and always putting their "personal interests" first.

Mann made the remark canvassing for AAP candidate Ishank Kumar Chabbewal, who is contesting bypoll from Chabbewal (SC) seat.

"These parties benefited only their families and relatives. That's why in 2022, the public defeated the stalwarts and elected someone from among themselves, an ordinary person," Mann said, addressing a gathering.

"The BJP and Congress leaders used to show up only during elections, but after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, they had to change their strategy. Now, they have to step out of their palatial homes and beg for votes," he said.

"These people were born with silver spoons, they don't know the struggles of common people," he added.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said the two parties were so incompetent they could not fix the sewage system even after 75 years of India's Independence and alleged that they wanted people to remain uneducated.

"We focus on work. We talk about schools, hospitals, electricity, business, labourers, and farmers. We do not indulge in caste and religion-based politics," he said.

"We do not make hollow or false promises. We do what we say. Before the elections, we promised free electricity, and today 90 per cent of households get zero electricity bills. Over 45,000 youth have been given government jobs.

"More than 850 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' have been established, and we are turning government schools into world-class institutions. The promise to give Rs 1,100 every month to women will soon be fulfilled," Mann added.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats – Gidderbaha, Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal, and Barnala – will take place on November 20 and counting of votes will be held on November 23.

The bypolls to the four assembly seats were necessitated after MLAs representing them were elected to the Lok Sabha.