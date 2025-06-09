Punjab bypoll: Kejriwal treating Punjabi leaders as 'second class citizens', alleges Congress leader Ashu

Ludhiana: Congress candidate for the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll in Punjab, Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Monday alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is treating Punjabi leaders and workers as "second class citizens".

Addressing a series of campaign meetings in the constituency, Ashu said, "My fight is against Kejriwal and for redeeming the honour and dignity of Punjab, Punjabis and the Punjabiyat".

He said, it is the people of Punjab versus the outsiders, while pointing out that Kejriwal is the biggest outsider eyeing the Rajya Sabha seat from Punjab.

He said so many leaders in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who have gone from the Congress, have often been "upset over their sorry plight in that party".

Ashu said it is actually those leaders who told him that irrespective of their rank or position in the government or the party, they were treated as "second class citizens" and had no say in anything.

The senior Congress leader further said that not only the people of Punjab, even the AAP leaders and workers are upset over the fact that everything has been "handed over" to Delhi based leaders.

So far around four dozen people from Delhi are "running the show", particularly the chief minister's office in Chandigarh, he alleged.

He said Punjabis are self-respecting people who would never tolerate any disrespect to their dignity and honour and one of the main reasons that he was getting so much support from people was because the AAP had treated Punjab like an "occupied territory".

Scoffing at the suggestions that AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora has been promised to be made a minister if he wins, the senior Congress leader said first of all there is no question of him winning.

He then advised the AAP candidate to better cross check with those who have already been made ministers and how much they have influence in the government.

Ashu also claimed that just a few days ago an officer on special duty to the health minister was appointed from Delhi.

The bypoll to Ludhiana West assembly seat in Punjab will take place on June 19 and the counting will be held on June 23. The seat fell vacant following the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.



