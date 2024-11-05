Paddy procurement in Punjab crosses 100 LMT mark

Chandigarh: With the procurement of paddy crossing 100 Lakh Metric Ton (LMT), the Punjab government has set a new benchmark on smooth and hassle free procurement of the grains.

It is worth mentioning that during the current procurement season, the Punjab government is expected to procure 185 LMT of paddy to be brought into mandis by farmers. Around 32 Lakh hectares of area was currently under paddy cultivation in the state, which is one of the major contributors of paddy in the national food pool. During the season Cash Credit Limit (CCL) to the tune of Rs. 41,378 Crores for KMS 2024-25 has already been released by the RBI.

The Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann who had been constantly monitoring the entire procurement and lifting operations in the state, has personally ensured that every single grain of the farmers is procured and lifted in a smooth and hassle free manner. The data reveals that by Tuesday (November 5), 110.89 LMT of paddy had arrived in the Mandis across the state out of which 105.09 LMT of grains have been procured so far and payment worth Rs 22047 crore have been cleared by the state government. Patiala district has taken the lead by procuring 9.42 LMT of grains followed by Ferozepur (8.14 LMT), Tarn Taran (7.26 LMT), Jalandhar (7.16 LMT) and Sangrur (7.10 LMT).

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister reiterated the firm commitment of the state government to protect the interests of the farmers. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government is committed for smooth and hassle free procurement of paddy in Punjab. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the state government has made elaborate arrangements for procurement of paddy for which 2651 Mandis have been set up across the state.