Mission Rozgar: Punjab CM gives appointment letters to 457 new recruits

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday continued ‘Mission Rozgar’ by handing over appointment letters to 457 newly recruited youth in various departments.

The chief minister, while addressing the gathering after handing over the appointment letters, said that the state government is making concerted efforts for making the youth an integral part in socio-economic progress of the state.

CM Mann said that this land has immense potential due to which the state government is making strenuous efforts to make Punjab a frontrunner state in the country.

CM Mann exhorted the newly recruited youth to serve the people with zeal as now they have become integral part of the government. CM Mann hoped that the new recruits will use their pen for helping the needy and underprivileged sections of society. He said that the newly recruited youth should ensure maximum welfare of the public so that every section of society is benefited from it. He also said that the state government is opening eight hi-tech centres for imparting training to the students for competitive exams.