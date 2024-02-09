Minimum temperature settles below normal in Punjab, Haryana

Cold weather conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, with the minimum temperature settling below normal on Friday.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a minimum of 5.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees below normal, according to a report of the MeT department.

Bathinda was the coldest place in Punjab as it recorded 2.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Amritsar shivered at 5.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Ludhiana and Patiala settled at 6.8 and 6.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Pathankot, Faridkot and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 4.7, 5 and 3 degrees Celsius respectively.

In neighbouring Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 7.3 degrees Celsius, one degree below normal while Hisar's low was 6.5 degrees Celsius.

Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak Bhiwani and Sirsa registered their minimums of 5.7, 8.5, 6.2, 8.1 and 4.8 degrees Celsius respectively.