Mann dedicates Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences’ to people

Holding the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress governments responsible for the appalling state of government institutions in the state, the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said that his government is committed to offering superior facilities in these institutions, ensuring that no citizen of Punjab is denied access to government services.

Addressing the gathering after dedicating the ‘Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences’ to the people on Thursday, the chief minister said that previous governments and politicians promoted the privatisation of government institutions, completely neglecting government institutions.

He said that these tyrant politicians were so greedy and ruthless that they orchestrated a well-planned conspiracy to ruin the government’s health and education infrastructure in Punjab, compelling the common man to seek education or treatment from private sectors.

The chief minister said that cancer treatment in private hospitals was prohibitively expensive, rendering many cancer patients unable to afford treatment due to their economic conditions. Previous rulers promoted private institutions solely for profit, filling their own coffers while leaving the needy people deprived of seeking quality treatment from government hospitals.