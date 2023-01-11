Mann announces stadium in name of martyr constable

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced to construct a stadium and name a road after martyr constable Kuldeep Singh Bajwa of Punjab Police, who sacrificed his life at the altar of the motherland while combating the anti-social elements.

The Chief Minister, who visited the house of the martyr here at his native village, handed over cheques worth Rs 2 crore, including Rs 1 crore ex gratia by state government and Rs 1 crore of life insurance by HDFC bank, to the distressed family as a mark of respect for his supreme sacrifice for the country. He said that Kuldeep Bajwa had attained martyrdom while performing his duty at Phagwara. Mann said that this initiative of the state government is in recognition of the immense contribution of this son of soil towards maintaining law and order in the state.

Reiterating the firm commitment of the state government to help the families of the soldiers who sacrifice their lives at the altar of the motherland, the chief minister said that it is the bounden duty of the Punjab government. He announced the construction of a stadium in the village in the name of martyr Kuldeep Singh Bajwa with an ultra-modern athletic track.