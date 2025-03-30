Gurminder Singh learnt to have resigned as Advocate General of Punjab

Chandigarh: Senior advocate Gurminder Singh is learnt to have resigned from the post of advocate general of Punjab, according to sources.

He is learnt to have submitted his resignation to the chief minister's office, the sources said on Saturday.

Singh could not be reached for his comments.

However, the reason behind his resignation is yet not known.

Singh was the third AG in the AAP government which came to power in March 2022.

He was appointed as the Punjab AG in October 2023 after replacing senior lawyer Vinod Ghai. Anmol Rattan Sidhu was the first AG in the AAP government and he resigned in July 2022.