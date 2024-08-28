Govt will give special grants to drug-free villages: Punjab CM Mann

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday said his government will give special grants to the villages that attain the drug-free status, as he inaugurated a new office for the state's apex anti-drug unit.



Speaking after inaugurating the new office of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Mohali, the chief minister said his government is committed to make Punjab a drug-free state.

"The state government will give special grants to the drug-free villages across Punjab," he said.

These grants will be used for the promotion of sports and sporting infrastructure in villages, helping channelise the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive direction, he said.

Already players from Punjab have brought laurels for the country in events like the Olympics, he said, adding youths from the state will bag more medals.

On the occasion, he also launched anti-drug Helpline and WhatsApp Chatbot (9779100200), according to an official statement.

Speaking after inspecting the newly constructed office and launching the helpline, Mann said the Punjab government has decided to rechristen Special Task Force, the apex state-level drug law enforcement unit, as the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF).

He said this cell will be functional on an independent floor at the second floor of Police Station, Sohana, Sector-79, Mohali.

The building has been recently renovated at a cost of Rs 90 lakh, he said.

Mann said the anti-drug helpline and WhatsApp chatbot option has been launched for successful fight against drugs.

This helpline will provide ordinary citizens and drug addicts an opportunity to inform about drug traffickers and also ensure medical help for those who intend to undergo de-addiction, he said.

This will help curb drug trafficking at grassroots level and identify the "big fish" involved in the heinous crime, he said.

The identity of the informer will be kept secret, he said.

Special law officers have been attached with every police station to ensure that the drug cases sustain legal proceedings, he said.

He said that many "big fish" involved in drug peddling have been put behind bars and FIRs have been launched against them while properties worth Rs 173 crore belonging to 379 drug smugglers have been confiscated and more are such actions in process.

Mann said that the ANTF is not merely an old wine in a new bottle but now it has been equipped with additional manpower, resources and technology to combat the menace of drugs effectively.

The chief minister said that the existing manpower of ANTF is being doubled from 400 to 861.

Mann said that new ANTF vacancies will be created as part of the 10,000 new posts coming up on the police department.

He said that the Punjab government has provided Rs 12 crore in the current financial year for developing the newly established Intelligence and Technical Unit of ANTF into state-of-the-art agency by procurement of hi-tech software, hardware and upgradation of infrastructure.

Further, in order to improve the mobility of ANTF, 14 new vehicles will be provided, he said.

Mann also said that a separate one-acre land plot will be provided to ANTF in Mohali for establishing its independent headquarters.

The CM said that though the police face increasingly new challenges in the form of drones and smuggling from across the border, it "is discharging its duty efficiently".